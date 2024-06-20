BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Up 1.4%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.85 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.85 ($0.86). 14,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.85).

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £917.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.29.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

