Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $32.77

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $33.88. Biohaven shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 109,893 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Biohaven Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biohaven by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

