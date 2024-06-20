Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

