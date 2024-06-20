Benchmark Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.52 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

