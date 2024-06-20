Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

eBay Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $73,777,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

