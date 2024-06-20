Beldex Price Tops $0.0382 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $246.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.47 or 0.05462969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,233,890 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,853,890 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.