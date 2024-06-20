Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $84.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.06, but opened at $82.32. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 1,357 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.