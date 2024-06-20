Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

ORLY traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,056.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,404. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,029.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

