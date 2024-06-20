Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 31.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. 3,654,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

