Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. 9,022,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $565.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

