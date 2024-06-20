Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $702.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 702 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.89), with a volume of 4557012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696.50 ($8.85).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.56) to GBX 920 ($11.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.39) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.39) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.78) to GBX 870 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929 ($11.80).

The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 666.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.53), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,945.36). Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

