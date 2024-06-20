Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,665,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 493,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,279. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

