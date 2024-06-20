Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 11,819 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:EL traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. 2,989,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $201.56.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.