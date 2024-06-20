Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,148 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. 3,721,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.