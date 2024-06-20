Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

ADBE stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $522.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

