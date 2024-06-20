Bath Savings Trust Co Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. 5,112,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

