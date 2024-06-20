Bath Savings Trust Co Has $698,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $99,365,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 38.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.