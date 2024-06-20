Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 373 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 3,386,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

