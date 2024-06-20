Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. 658,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,256. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

