Bank of America Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $200.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $185.88 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

