Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 5,931,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,612,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.