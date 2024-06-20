Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 8,011,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,563,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

