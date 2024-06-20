Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 8,011,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,563,512. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $313.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.