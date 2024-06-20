Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Down 4.9%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $63.17. Approximately 2,794,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,887,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Ball Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

