Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ball by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Ball by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 199,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

