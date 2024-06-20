B. Riley Raises Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $50.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AMKR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 151,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,974. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,224,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 547,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,015,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

