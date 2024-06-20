AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

AXGN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 177.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 765,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 489,397 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

