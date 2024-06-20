AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

