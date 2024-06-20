Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $879.18 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $879.18 million and $34.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00009302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,717.65 or 1.00041489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00078906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,102,525 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 146,051,415.04911357 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.08296742 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $33,052,332.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

