Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $230.43

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.43 and last traded at $227.04, with a volume of 499615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

