AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $699,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.87. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
