AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $699,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.87. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

