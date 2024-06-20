Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.58. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 6,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.