Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stake Raised by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $85,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,299,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 541,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

