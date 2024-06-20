AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Purchases C$19,800.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$19.95 on Thursday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm has a market cap of C$468.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

