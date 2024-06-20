AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AUO Stock Performance

Shares of AUOTY opened at $5.64 on Thursday. AUO has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

