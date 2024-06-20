AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 192,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 621.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 302,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,408,785. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

