Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 244,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

