Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 117,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

