Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 554 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

