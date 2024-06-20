Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 502 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 3,386,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.95.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

