Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,349. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

