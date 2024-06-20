Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 5,105,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,998. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

