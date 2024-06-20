Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV remained flat at $77.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,143. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

