Atlas Brown Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 25,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 191,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,105. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
