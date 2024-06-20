Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 947 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of REGL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. 43,083 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
