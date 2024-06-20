Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.59. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

