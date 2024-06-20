Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.35. 1,056,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,387,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

