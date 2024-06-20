Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 89,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 22,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

