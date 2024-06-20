Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 371 ($4.71).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ascential
Ascential Stock Down 0.4 %
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.