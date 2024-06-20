Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 433 ($5.50) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 371 ($4.71).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The firm has a market cap of £690.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

