ARPA (ARPA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.24 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One ARPA token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARPA has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and $5.07 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04831706 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $10,578,375.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

